Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Shares of JRFIF stock opened at $581.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.47. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12 month low of $581.57 and a 12 month high of $692.04.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

