Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $3,881.42 and a 1 year high of $3,881.42.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.