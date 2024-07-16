JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in June

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 447,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $6.20.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.