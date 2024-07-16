JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in June

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 447,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.