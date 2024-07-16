JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Boosted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.39.
JD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
