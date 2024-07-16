Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

