Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.5 days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

Jiangxi Copper stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

