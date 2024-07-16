Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.5 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
Jiangxi Copper stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.
About Jiangxi Copper
