Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $359.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

