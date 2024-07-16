Joshua Alliance Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Alliance purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($259,369.73).

N Brown Group Stock Up 0.6 %

BWNG stock opened at GBX 19.36 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.01. The company has a market cap of £89.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. N Brown Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.90 ($0.32).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

N Brown Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.