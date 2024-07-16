JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $210.59 and last traded at $207.96, with a volume of 1217108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.94.

The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average of $189.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

