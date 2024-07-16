Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in June

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,166,500 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 1,994,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jushi will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

