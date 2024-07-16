Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 2,004,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,053.3 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Up 12.7 %

OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Juventus Football Club has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

