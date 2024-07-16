Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 2,004,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,053.3 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Up 12.7 %
OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Juventus Football Club has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.
About Juventus Football Club
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Juventus Football Club
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.