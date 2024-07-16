Karooooo (KARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.54 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of KARO stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Karooooo has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $37.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on KARO

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.