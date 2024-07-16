KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KDDI Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.05.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

