KeyCorp (KEY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.