Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,576,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 12,015,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,623.1 days.
Keyera Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.
About Keyera
