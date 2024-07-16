Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,576,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 12,015,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,623.1 days.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

