Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Trading Up 74.3%

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 74.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Kier Group Trading Up 74.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

