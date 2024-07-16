Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of Kilroy Realty worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after buying an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

