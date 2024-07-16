Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average is $112.24. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

