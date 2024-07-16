Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.0 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
Kingspan Group stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
