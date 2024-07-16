Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Kingspan Group stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.