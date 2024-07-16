Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KPRX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,361. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Erin Parsons purchased 5,260 shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $25,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,791 shares of company stock valued at $48,764 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group raised Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

