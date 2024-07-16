Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,800 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 922,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. Kirby has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

