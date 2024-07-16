Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Down 0.3%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.50. Approximately 2,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kiwetinohk Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$126.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.80 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.0545746 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

