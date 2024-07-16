KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $117.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $113.94 and last traded at $113.82, with a volume of 109548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 355,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,342,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

