Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

