Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.
About Knorr-Bremse
