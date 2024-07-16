Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.0 days.
Konecranes Price Performance
KNCRF opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $61.35.
About Konecranes
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.