Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.0 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

KNCRF opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.