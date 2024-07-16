Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 56,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

