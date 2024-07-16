Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

KLYCY stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

