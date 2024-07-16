Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) in the last few weeks:

7/11/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

7/10/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $93.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

6/21/2024 – Kura Sushi USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.54 million, a PE ratio of -758.86 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $122.81.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.