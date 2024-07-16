KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNKZF opened at C$64.78 on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of C$50.45 and a 1-year high of C$66.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.51.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

