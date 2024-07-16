Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

