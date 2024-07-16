Kyverna Therapeutics’ (KYTX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company earned ($12.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,563,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $23,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

