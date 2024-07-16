Kyverna Therapeutics’ (KYTX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company earned ($12.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,563,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $23,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

