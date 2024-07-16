L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 106,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FSTR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of FSTR opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.