L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS LBGUF opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile
