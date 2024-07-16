L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS LBGUF opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

