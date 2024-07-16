La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 23.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.6 %

LZB stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.