Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $118.55.
About Lassonde Industries
