Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Lear worth $25,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lear by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Lear by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

