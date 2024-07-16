Lexeo Therapeutics’ (LXEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LXEO. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $428.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.