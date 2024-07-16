Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LXEO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 26.1 %
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Lexeo Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cornell University bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
