LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

