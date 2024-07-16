Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.20.

LNR opened at C$67.84 on Monday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$56.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.22.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.47. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Linamar will post 10.703876 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

