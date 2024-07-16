Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $12.76. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 224,935 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LINC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $396.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

