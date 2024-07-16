Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.43.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644 in the last three months. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L opened at C$166.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$148.06. The stock has a market cap of C$51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

