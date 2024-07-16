Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 13,859.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.54%.
Loop Industries Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of LOOP opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.70.
Loop Industries Company Profile
