Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 13,859.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.54%.

Loop Industries Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of LOOP opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

