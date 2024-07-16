Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 101.54% and a negative net margin of 13,859.87%.
Loop Industries Trading Up 5.9 %
LOOP stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. Loop Industries has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
Loop Industries Company Profile
