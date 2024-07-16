Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 101.54% and a negative net margin of 13,859.87%.

Loop Industries Trading Up 5.9 %

LOOP stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. Loop Industries has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

