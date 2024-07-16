LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $29,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,497,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $263.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.