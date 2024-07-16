Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUN. UBS Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.54.

Shares of LUN opened at C$15.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.65. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 189.47%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

