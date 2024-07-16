Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lyft by 592.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

