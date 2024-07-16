Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $507.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.54. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

