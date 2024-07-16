Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.17.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 in the last ninety days. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $279.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day moving average is $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of -0.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

