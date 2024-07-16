Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

